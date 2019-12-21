Kazakhstan wakes up to gusty wind and blowing snow on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan today, December 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of snowfall, fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind will be high in the country.

Wind will gust up to 30 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Blizzard will hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzyorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice which will cover roads in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.