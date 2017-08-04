Kazakhstan wakes up to hot, windy Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in some areas of Kazakhstan today, August 4. According to Kazhydromet, chances of occasional rains, stiff wind and hail will be high in some regions of the country. Chances of precipitation will be low in western, southwestern and northwestern Kazakhstan.

Hail may hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists warn that gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Excessive heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and some parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Almaty regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty and in some parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.