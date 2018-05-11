Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, May 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only southeastern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will see stiff wind, patches of fog, dust storm, and hail.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.



Kostanay, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.



Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.