Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers today, October 1. Gusty wind and patches of fog are forecast for some parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Turkestan regions. Meteorologists warn gusts may reach 22 mps in Almaty region.



Fog will blanket parts of Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard will linger in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.