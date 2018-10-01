  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Monday

    07:35, 01 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers today, October 1. Gusty wind and patches of fog are forecast for some parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Turkestan regions. Meteorologists warn gusts may reach 22 mps in Almaty region.

    Fog will blanket parts of Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

    High fire hazard will linger in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!