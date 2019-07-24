  • kz
    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Wednesday

    07:05, 24 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger across Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to Kazhydromet, occasional showers with thunderstorms will douse the country, especially its northern part. Only the south of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

    Squall and hailare in store for Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Hailis also expected in North Kazakhstan region.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, andEast Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanketparts of Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Scorching heatis forecast for Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts ofAktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda,East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

