Kazakhstan wakes up to sunny Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for the west and northwest of the country.

Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan,Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Gusts mayreach 23-28 mps in Atyrau region.

Dust storm isexpected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of hailand squall will be high in Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm mayhit Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Patches of fogwill blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night.

Scorching heatwill grip Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme firehazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda,Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.