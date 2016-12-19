  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wakes up to windy and foggy Monday

    11:03, 19 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Akmaty, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and Akmola regions.

    Drifting snow will hit Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!