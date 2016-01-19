Kazakhstan wants JVs in defence sector with India

KOLKATA: Having inked an agreement with India to enhance military cooperation, Kazakhstan is now looking at joint ventures in the defence sector.

"We have been supplying military equipment to India and a defence pact to enhance military cooperation was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit last year. Now we want to explore joint ventures in co-production," Kazakhstan ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said here today.

The ambassador, who was speaking at an interactive session of the MCC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said politically the two countries are co-operating with each other and there are no issues.

"India and Kazakhstan face the same challenges. India is upgrading its military equipment of Soviet origin. We are also doing that," the envoy said without divulging details of the joint ventures.

The two countries have also inked a deal on the supply of uranium for the next four years.

"I think they (Kazakhstan) are ready to supply. It will start from this year," Sarsenbayev said.

