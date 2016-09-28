Kazakhstan wants to attract more tourists from China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is working towards attracting more tourists from China.

"Last year our countries concluded the ADS agreement and Kazakhstan started issuing the ADS visas to Chinese tourists. They come here in groups. There were rumors that a group of 100 Chinese tourists recently spent over 2.5 million tenge on souvenirs and food in eastern Kazakhstan," Deputy Chairperson of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurship "Atameken" Yulia Yakupbayeva said on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Chinese Forum in Astana on Wednesday.







She stressed that some 120 million Chinese tourists traveled to various destinations around the world in 2015 and spent over $100 billion.



"120 million people that is half of the Eurasian market. While Kazakhstani producers are fighting for access to the European market, 250 million Chinese tourists are ready to come to Kazakhstan," Ms Yakupbayeva said.







According to President of the Kazakhstan Tourist Agencies Association Assel Nurkebayeva, tourists from China are interested in the cities of Almaty and Astana, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, as well as historic monuments inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage List.



In order to attract more tourists from China, Kazakhstani tour operators should adapt. A program called "China friendly" was launched in order to adapt hotels and restaurants in Kazakhstan to the tastes of Chinese tourists. "We are learning to understand what Chinese tourists want and need," Ms Nurkebayeva noted.





According to her, at least 20 tour guides were trained based on the state standards to greet Chinese tourists and take them sightseeing around Kazakhstan.







