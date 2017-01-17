Kazakhstan wants to be among top 3 in Unviersiade 2017 medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan wants to be among top 3 countries in the medal tally of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city, says Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Mukhamediuly said at the session of the Government on Tuesday that Kazakhstan will vie for the place among top 3 countries in the overall standing of the Universiade. "The composition of national teams has already been approved. 168 athletes in 12 sports coached by 65 specialists are to represent our country at the Universiade," Mukhamediuly noted.



The minister added that Team Kazakhstan added more short track and speed skaters as well as figure skaters to its roster compared to previous years.



"In 2016, our athletes clinched 53 medals, including 16 gold, 11 silver and 26 bronze, at various winter sport tournaments," Mukhamediuly pointed out.



It should be noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan has participated in 12 Universiades, hauling 18 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.



Kazakhstan collected the biggest number of medals - 11 - at the University Games in Slovakia and Spain in 2015.