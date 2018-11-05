Kazakhstan wants to become a digital bridge between Asia and Europe - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has addressed participants of the Digital Bridge Forum in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

While delivering his speech in English, Minister Abayev pointed out that this year is special for Kazakhstan because the full-scale implementation of Digital Kazakhstan program has been launched in the country under the policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



He stressed that the program is one of the most significant points of the state policy as it is aimed at modernizing the economy and creating a new technological landscape countrywide.



"First of all, we implement state-of-the-art IT solutions at enterprises. A conceptually new format of the state and society interaction is being created," the minister said.



He went on to add that the system of education and personnel training is being adapted to the requirements of the modern era. "The creation of the national innovative ecosystem is being launched today right in front of your eyes. And tomorrow, the President will announce the official start of work of the international tech park of IT-startups Astana Hub. It will become a dawn of a new day in the contemporary chronicle of the technological development of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Dauren Abayev added.



"As an inheritor of the Great Silk Way, we want to be not only the crossroad of many highways, but to become a digital bridge between Asia and Europe," he emphasized.



Wrapping up his remarks, Minister Abayev thanked everyone for participating in the Forum and wished successful work and interesting discussions.