Kazakhstan wants to include its four ancient towns into UNESCO’s World Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four ancient towns of Kazakhstan - Syganak, Otyrar, Sauran and Saraishyk - will be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told it on the sidelines of the meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO yesterday.

According to him, this move will help attract the specialists of the UNESCO to the restoration of the towns.

“We are concerned over the condition of Saraishyk town, which is washed out by Ural river waters. The towns of Syganak, Otyrar, Sauran and Saraishyk should be included in the World Heritage List. We will submit this proposition at the nearest meeting of the UNESCO,” said the Minister.