  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wants to include its four ancient towns into UNESCO’s World Heritage List

    14:55, 15 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four ancient towns of Kazakhstan - Syganak, Otyrar, Sauran and Saraishyk - will be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told it on the sidelines of the meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO yesterday.

    According to him, this move will help attract the specialists of the UNESCO to the restoration of the towns.

    “We are concerned over the condition of Saraishyk town, which is washed out by Ural river waters. The towns of Syganak, Otyrar, Sauran and Saraishyk should be included in the World Heritage List. We will submit this proposition at the nearest meeting of the UNESCO,” said the Minister.

    Tags:
    UNESCO Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!