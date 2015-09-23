Kazakhstan wants to increase grain export to Turkey, Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested in increasing grain export to the promising markets, including Europe and Turkey, where there is a constant demand for high-protein and durum wheat, the ministry of agriculture of Kazakhstan said.

The ministry went on to add that Kazakhstan currently has no plans to build grain terminals in the European direction. Kazakhstan is also interested in strengthening the position in traditional markets for their grain export - the countries of Central Asia (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan), Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Iran, according to the ministry. The ministry said that the average annual production of grain in Kazakhstan over the past 10 years (2005-2014) amounted to 17.4 million tons, which fully meets the domestic consumption and makes it possible to export high-quality grain surplus to foreign markets. Some 17.162 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Kazakhstan in 2014, which is 5.9 percent less than in 2013. In 2015, the grain harvest in Kazakhstan is forecasted at 17.3 million tons in gross weight, Trend.az reports.