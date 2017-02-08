Kazakhstan wants to regulate activities of Uber, Yandex and InDriver services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan wants to regulate the operation of such services as Uber, Yandex and InDriver offering transportation services to the population, Vice Minister for Investment and Development Roman Sklyar said Wednesday.

He revealed the plans of the ministry while introducing the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts on the issues of transport" at the session of the commission on the issues of legislative activities.



"These online services and apps hire drivers without proper checks. Drivers may be under the age of 18, their driving licenses may have expired or a vehicle was not insured. The drivers should meet the requirements approved by the ministry," Vice Minister Sklyar said.



He stressed that no one wants to restrain the activities of international companies. But all drivers should work by the approved rules. Taxi services officially registered across Kazakhstan adhere to analogous requirements.