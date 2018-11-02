Kazakhstan, WCO discuss prospects of coop in Brussels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Aigul Kuspan met with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya this week. During the meeting, two sides discussed current issues and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WCO, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Ambassador Kuspan noted that Kazakhstan pays a great attention to the cooperation with the World Customs Organization. Our country joined the WCO in June 1992 and since has been actively participating in its elected bodies - the Finance Committee, the Policy Commission and the Customs Cooperation Council.



Ambassador Kuspan highly appreciated the support that the Organization provides to Kazakhstan, including in the form of diagnostic missions and technical assistance. Kazakh diplomat also noted that Kazakhstan, in turn, annually holds regional forums and events on topics related to customs on the platform of the Astana Economic Forum and is ready to further promote the WCO initiatives.



Mr. Mikuriya highly appreciated Kazakhstan's work within the organization, calling the interaction of our country with the WCO "exemplary". He also noted the significant progress that Kazakhstan has been making in customs administration procedures throughout the entire period of cooperation.