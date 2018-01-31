Kazakhstan weather forecast: Dry day with strong winds and blizzard ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather forecast promises a dry day for most of the country on Wednesday. Patchy fog, strong winds and blowing snow are expected in the south and south-east, according to Kazgidromet.

In Almaty region, wind speed will reach 24-29 m/s, parts of the region will be blanketed in fog.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region.

In South Kazakhstan region, winds will strengthen reaching 15-20 m/s in some places.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Mangistau, as well as East Kazakhstan regions.

Blowing snow is expected in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Extreme cold temperatures will persist in Almaty and Mangistau regions.