Kazakhstan weather forecast: fog and ice to continue on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog and ice are expected in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the forecasters, it will be mostly dry on Wednesday, some precipitation is expected in the north-west, center and south of the country.

Fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region.

Patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will also blanket Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.