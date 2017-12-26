Kazakhstan weather forecast; Fog, ice, strong winds across the country on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory. Met Office also warns of fog, snowstorms, and ice on the roads across Kazakhstan today.

Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in East Kazakhstan region. Winds there will reach 18-23 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s and over 30 m/s in some parts of the region.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar and Zhambyl regions as well. Meteorologists warn of icy road conditions and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to over 30 m/s. Snowstorms are expected in Pavlodar region.

Snowstorms will hit West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions on Tuesday. Winds there are expected to reach 15-20 m/, with gusts up to 25 m/s in West Kazakhstan region.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, fog and ice are expected in South Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.

It will be foggy in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions. Winds in these regions will strengthen reaching 15-20 m/s. Drivers in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Mangistau should stay cautious due to ice on the roads.

Fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Aktobe region will see snowstorms and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

Snowstorms, fog, and ice are expected in North-Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.