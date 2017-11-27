  • kz
    Kazakhstan weather forecast: foggy day ahead

    07:22, 27 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, frontal passage will cause precipitation on a larger territory of Kazakhstan. Kazhydromet is also forecasting fog, ice and wind strengthing up to 15-20 m/s.

    Ice, fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and regions

    Fog will also blanket Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Kostanay regions. Icy road conditions are expected in Atyrau and Kostanay regions.

     

