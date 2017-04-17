Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 18-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published weather forecast for April 18-20, 2017, Kazinform reports.

"Moving to Kazakhstan the anticyclone will cause temporary dry weather in most of the regions. However, unsteady April weather is creating a new cyclone in the central regions of the European part of Russia. The cyclone and its atmospheric fronts in western regions will again bring rains. The mean daily temperature in Kazakhstan will be still higher than the normal", says the report.

Advisory forecast for Astana:

for April 18: clear weather without precipitation. Southwesterly wind will be up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature at night +1+3°С, during the day +13+15°С.

for April 19: partly cloudy without precipitation. Westerly wind will turn eastwards with speed up to 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night +3+5°С, during the day +13+15°С.

for April 20: partly cloudy without precipitation. The wind will be easterly and southeasterly reaching 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night +3+5°С, during the day +15+17°С.

Advisory forecast for Almaty:

for April 18: partly cloudy during the daylight hours and rainy at night. The wind speed of 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night +5+7°С, during the day +15+17°С.

for April 19: partly cloudy without precipitation. The wind speed of 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night +6+8°С, during the day +16+18°С.

for April 20: partly cloudy without precipitation. The wind speed of 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night +6+8°С, during the day +18+20°С.