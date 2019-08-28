Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation will hit northwestern and western parts of the country. Fog will blanket northern and central regions. Gusting wind, hail and squall may hit some areas.

A 15-20mps wind will hit East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions. Hail is possible in West Kazakhstan region. Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Squall and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast in the daytime in Atyrau region.

Wind speed in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase to 15-20mps as well.

Fog will descend on Karaganda region at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty region in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.