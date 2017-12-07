Kazakhstan weather forecast for December 7
07:30, 07 December 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, the weather will be dry on most of the country's territory on Thursday. Some precipitation, ice, and strong winds are expected in the west and north-west.
Fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, and ice road conditions are expected in Kyzylorda region.
Patchy fog will blanket Akmola, Atyrau and Mangistau regions on Thursday. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will hit Akmola and Mangystau regions. Roads will be icy in Atyrau region.
Snowstorm and ice are expected in West Kazakhstan region.
Winds strengthening up to15-20 m/s and snowstorms will hit Aktobe region on Thursday.
Winds in Kostanay will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Forecasters also warn of icy road conditions.
Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.