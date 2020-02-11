Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowfall is predicted for most regions of the country on February 11, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Southern and southeastern parts will see snow and rain. Gusting wind, blizzard, ice slick and fog are expected in some areas. No precipitation is predicted for western and southwestern regions.

Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps. Ground blizzard, fog and black ice are expected in some areas.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Karaganda regions will see foggy conditions and black ice. A 15-20mps wind will hit Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Fog and snowstorm as well as a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Akmola region.

North Kazakhstan region will be hit by ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind.

Fog will descend in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.



