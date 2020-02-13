Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (snow and rain) will hit southern, southwestern and western parts of the republic on February 13. Snowfall is forecast in central, eastern, northern and northwestern regions. Some areas will see black ice as well as foggy and windy conditions.

Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps in southwestern areas, are predicted for Zhambyl region.

Akmola and Karaganda regions will be battered by snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes exceeding 25mps. Black ice and fog are forecast in Akmola region as well.

Ground blizzard, fog and a 15-20mps wind are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.

Pavlodar region will also see a 15-20mps wind and ground blizzard.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Turkestan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will reach 18-23mps.

Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions will see fog and black ice. Wind speed in Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20mps.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will reach 15-20mps. Fog and ice slick are forecast there at night and in the morning.

Fog will descend in Aktobe region as well.