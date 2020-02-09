Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow and rain is forecast in most regions of the country today. Thunderstorms are expected in southern areas. No precipitation is predicted for western and southeastern regions. Foggy and windy conditions as well as black ice are forecast in some areas.

Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and a 15-23mps wind are expected in Akmola region.

North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions will see fog as well. Ice slick is forecast in Aktobe region.

Fog and black ice and a 15-20mps wind are predicted for Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will reach 23-28mps.

Kostanay region will see fog, ice slick and a 18mps wind. A 15-20mps wind will hit Almaty, Atyrau regions. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will rise to 25mps.

Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes increasing to 23-28mps and 30mps will strike Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.



