Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all the regions of the country will be influenced today by northern and southern cyclones and atmospheric fronts, which will bring snowfall to most areas and precipitation to southwest and southern regions. No precipitation is predicted for southeastern parts. Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind are forecast for some areas. Blizzard will hit northern and eastern parts.

Fog and black ice as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Pavlodar region will see snowstorm, ice slick and a 15-20mps wind.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 15-20mps in Almaty region.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.