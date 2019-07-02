Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 2
In North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, there will be isolated hail and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts (over 30 mps in some areas).
In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps. Besides, it may hail during the day.
In Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-25 mps and hail are likely.
In Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. Also, it will hail in some areas of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.
Turkestan region will see a dust storm caused by 15-20 mps strong wind with 25 mps gusts.
In Zhambyl region, there will be 18-23 mps wind with high chances of hail.
Intense heat is expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.