Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains and thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, there will be isolated hail and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts (over 30 mps in some areas).

In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps. Besides, it may hail during the day.

In Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-25 mps and hail are likely.



In Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. Also, it will hail in some areas of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Turkestan region will see a dust storm caused by 15-20 mps strong wind with 25 mps gusts.



In Zhambyl region, there will be 18-23 mps wind with high chances of hail.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.