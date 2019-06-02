Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service presented a forecast for Sunday, Kazinform reports.

In North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions, a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected. In addition, it may hail.

West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions, will also see a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps strong wind. Besides, hail is possible in West Kazakhstan region.

In Pavlodar region, there will be patchy fog and thunderstorm with wind strengthening up to 18 mps.

Patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Karaganda region.

Atyrau region will see intense heat. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.