Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast in western, south-eastern and eastern parts of the country on March 19. Some areas will see windy and foggy weather. Black ice is expected in eastern regions, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will descend in Akmola and Kostanay regions. Wind speed in the daytime will increase to 15-20mps there.

North Kazakhstan region will be hit by a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 25mps. Fog is predicted in some areas too.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Ice slick is forecast in some areas of the East Kazakhstan region.

Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions will rise to 15-20mps.



