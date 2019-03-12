Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unstable weather will persist in Kazakhstan on March 12, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"In western and northwestern Kazakhstan, the passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable, including precipitation, mostly rain in the western part of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected. The northern part of the country will see a snowstorm," the service said.



In Almaty region, patches of fog are expected at night and in the morning. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 meters per second.

North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps strong wind.

In Kostanay region, there will be 17-22 mps wind, patchy fog, and ice slick.



In Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions, there will be patchy fog and ice slick. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.

In Zhambyl region, patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected.



Patchy fog is also predicted in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

In Aktobe and Atyrau regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.