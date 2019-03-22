Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, there will be scattered precipitation in southern, western and central Kazakhstan. Besides, patchy fog and ice slick are predicted.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second in Turkestan region.



In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps.



In West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, patchy fog and ice slick are expected.



Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions will also see patches of fog.