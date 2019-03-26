Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, there will be scattered precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western and southeastern parts of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Kostanay region will see patches of fog and ice slick. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second, and the wind speed will even reach 23 mps in some areas.

In Kyzylorda region, there will be patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind with gusts of 25 mps. Moreover, it may hail in the daytime.

In North Kazakhstan region, patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps wind with gusts ranging between 23 and 28 mps.

In Turkestan region, there will be a thunderstorm. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23 mps.

In Akmola region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.



Patches of fog and 15-20 mps strong wind are expected in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. The roads will be slippery in East Kazakhstan region.



West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions will also see patchy fog.