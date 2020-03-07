Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will be under the influence of an anti-cyclone ridge which will bring weather without precipitation. Rain and snow are forecast in southeastern, eastern areas. Fog and dust storm as well as gusting wind are expected in some areas. Ground blizzard will hit northern parts and black ice is predicted in eastern regions.

Fog and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. In some areas gusts of wind will increase to 23-28mps. Ground blizzard is predicted for the North Kazakhstan region.

Fog and ice slick, as well as a 15-20mps wind sometimes increasing to 23-28mps are predicted for Zhambyl region.

A 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps, and ground blizzard will hit Akmola region in the morning and in the daytime.

Turkestan region will see a 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 23-28mps.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are expected in Almaty region.

A 15-20mps wind, sometimes exceeding 23mps, and dust storm are forecast in Mangystau region.

Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions will see dust storm and a 15-20mps wind.

West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will see foggy and windy conditions.

Fog will descend in the East Kazakhstan region.



