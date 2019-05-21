Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 21
Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog, thunderstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Also, hail is possible in the regions.
In East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps strong wind with gusts reaching 25 mps. In addition, there are chances of hail.
In Karaganda region, there will be patches of fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind.
In Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind 23-28 mps gusts. Also, it may hail in Zhambyl region.
In Mangistau, Pavlodar, Almaty and Atyrau regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. Besides, Almaty region will see a thunderstorm.
There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.