  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 21

    07:26, 21 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, scattered rains are expected across Kazakhstan, except for the western and southwestern parts of the country. Besides, there will be a thunderstorm, fog, and strong wind, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog, thunderstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Also, hail is possible in the regions.

    In East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps strong wind with gusts reaching 25 mps. In addition, there are chances of hail.

    In Karaganda region, there will be patches of fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind.

    In Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind 23-28 mps gusts. Also, it may hail in Zhambyl region.

    In Mangistau, Pavlodar, Almaty and Atyrau regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. Besides, Almaty region will see a thunderstorm.

    There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!