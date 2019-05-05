Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The anticyclone prevails over most of Kazakhstan and, therefore, keeps the weather without precipitation. However, rains persist in the western, eastern, and southeastern parts of the country. Patchy fog, strong wind, thunderstorm, are expected. Besides, there are chances of hail and dust storm.



Atyrau region will see a thunderstorm and gusty wind (15-20 meters per second) causing a dust storm.



In West Kazakhstan region, a thunderstorm, hail, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected.

In Mangistau region, there will be patchy fog, thunderstorm, and hail.



In Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions, 15-20 mps strong wind and a dust storm are expected.

Zhambyl and Almaty regions will see patches of fog in the morning. In Zhambyl region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.



In Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps.

As for Akmola region, a thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon.