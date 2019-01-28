Kazakhstan weather forecast for Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western, southern and eastern parts of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps.



West Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, blowing snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong wind.

In Kostanay and Aktobe regions, snowstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are predicted. Besides, there will be patches of fog in Kostanay region.



In Atyrau and Mangistau regions, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected. In addition, the roads in Atyrau region will be icy.



Patchy fog is also expected in Almaty, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.