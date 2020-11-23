Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 24-26 issued

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for November 24-26 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On November 24-26, a trough of the northwestern anticyclone is to influence most parts of Kazakhstan, resulting in weather largely without precipitation.

The cyclone in the areas of the Scandinavian peninsula is to move to the country’s western areas , bringing precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to fall heavy in some regions, as well as ice slick, blizzard, and slight rise in temperature in places.

Strong wind is to be expected in some area of the country.