Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is still to enjoy the weather without precipitation. Only the east is to expect snow, and the western regions are to brace for rain. Occasional fog as well as strong wind which is to roll through the south and west are also forecast, Kazinform reports.

Wind at 15-20mps is expected to blow in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions here and there, and fog is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Fog is to coat locally Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions as well as Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning, and East Kazakhstan region at night.