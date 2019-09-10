Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation keeps dominating across Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected in mountainous and piedmont areas of southeastern regions. Thunderstorm, gusting wind, fog and hail are predicted too. Western regions will see sunny weather today.

Fog will blanket Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions at night and in the morning. Hail is possible in some areas of Karaganda region. Wind speed in Karaganda and Akmola regions will increase to 15-20mps.

Foggy weather, hail and a 15-20mps wind are expected in Zhambyl region.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Almaty and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions, in southern part of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions and in some areas of Almaty region.