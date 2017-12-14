Kazakhstan weather forecast for Thursday, December 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM No precipitation is expected across most of the country's territory on Thursday. Occasional light snow possible only in the west and southeast. Met Office warns of fog, ice, and winds strengthening.

Patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Forecasters also warn of icy road conditions in the West Kazakhstan region. Winds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog will blanket Akmola, Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Drivers in Atyrau region should be extra careful due to ice on the roads.