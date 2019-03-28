Kazakhstan weather forecast for Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On March 28, there will be scattered precipitation across Kazakhstan (heavy in the southern part), except for the western and eastern regions. Patches of fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions, patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected. In North Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will even reach 25 mps.

In Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions, there will be patchy fog, 15-20 mps strong wind, and thunderstorms. Besides, it may hail in Zhambyl region.



Turkestan region will see a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, and, perhaps, hail.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. The wind speed will reach 18 mps in Aktobe region and 15-20 mps in Kostanay region.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps.