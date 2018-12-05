Kazakhstan weather forecast for Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prevailing over most regions of Kazakhstan, the anticyclone will cause frosty weather without any precipitation there. In the meantime, the northern part of the country will see snow, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in the area near Lake Zhalanashkol of Almaty region.

North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, low-drifting snow, and ice slick.

In Atyrau region, there will be patchy fog and icy roads.

As for Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog is also predicted.