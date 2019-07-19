Kazakhstan weather forecast: Heat to fade this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the forecast for 20-22 July, 2019, Kazinform reports.

«At theweekend, along with atmospheric fronts, cool and moist air from the areas of Russia’sUrals will begin to move to the northern regions of Kazakhstan. Slowly movingin southeastwards, the atmospheric fronts will cause widely scattered occasionalrains, thunderstorms, strong winds, possibly, hail, and will make the heat fadeaway. However, in the southern regions of the country, the maximum airtemperatures will still be at the level of +38... +45° С,» the weather forecasters say.