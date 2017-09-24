Kazakhstan weather forecast: number of regions under frost warnings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather advisory for several regions of the country on Sunday.

According to the forecasters, precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in Almaty region. Winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the region on Sunday. Over the next two days, temperatures will drop to 3-8°C at night, in some places to -3 °C.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s will hit Zhambyl region on September 24-25. Night temperatures are expected to drop to 3-8°C, in some places down to -3°C. Daytime temperatures in the region are expected to be around 15-20°C.

Rain transitioning to snow, fog, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region on Sunday. Night temperatures will drop to -1, -6°C, and to 5-10 °C in the daytime .