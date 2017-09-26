Kazakhstan weather forecast: occasional showers expected in the west, center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected across most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, outbreaks of rain are forecast for western and central regions. The day will be foggy and windy.

In Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, as well as in the afternoon in Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions, winds will increase up to 15-23 m/s.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Strong winds with gusts up to 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region.

In southern parts of Almaty, Kyzylorda, and South-Kazakhstan regions night temperatures will drop to 2°C.

Fire danger rating remains high across South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl as well as parts of Almaty regions.