Kazakhstan weather forecast: rain, strong winds across country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On much of Kazakhstan's territory on Thursday atmospheric passage will cause showers. Heavy rains are expected in the mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan. The day will be dry only in western and southwestern regions. Fog will blanket northwestern parts of Kazakhstan.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s will hit South Kazakhstan region on Thursday.

In Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, as well as in the afternoon in Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

Wind gusts in East Kazakhstan region will reach 25 m/s.

Fire danger rating remains high across South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl, as well as parts of Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.