Kazakhstan weather forecast: Strong winds, fog across the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On much of Kazakhstan's territory frontal passage will cause precipitation. Heavy rains are expected overnight in the mountainous areas in the south. The day will be dry in the west, southwest, northwest, and north of Kazakhstan.

Strong winds are expected across the country. Fog will blanket north, south, and central regions.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s. Fog is expected in South Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are also expected in Kostanay region.

Fire danger rating remains high across South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, as well as in some parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.