Kazakhstan weather: Low temperatures to gradually rise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the next three days, 27 to 29 December, the biting frosts will be slowly subsiding in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The Siberian anticyclone, which caused unusually severe frosts in Kazakhstan, will continue affecting the weather in most regions of the country.

Biting frosts will persist in the next 24 hours, especially at night. However, warm and humid air masses associated with the cyclones and atmospheric fronts have already begun to come to the western regions. Moving eastward, in some areas, they will cause snowfall, blizzards, a strong southwesterly wind, ice slick, and a rise in air temperatures.