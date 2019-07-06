Kazakhstan weather to be unstable on July 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable across Kazakhstan. No precipitation is expected in the southern, western, and eastern parts of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, squall and hail are expected. In North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.



The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Besides, Turkestan region will see a dust storm.



Intense heat is predicted in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Karaganda regions. What's more, there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.