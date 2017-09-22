Kazakhstan weather update: cold moves south

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning has been issued for four regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, according to Kazhydromet.

On September 23 in Atyrau and Atyrau region, thunderstorms, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

On September 23-25 in some parts of Kyzylorda region, northeasterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s and causing dust storms.

Rains expected in Almaty region on September 24. Mountainous areas will see heavy rains transitioning to snow and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s. On September 24-26, night temperatures in the region will drop to 3-8°C, -3°C in some places.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s are also expected in Zhambyl region on September 24-25. Night temperatures will drop to 3-8°C, -3°C in some places. Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 15-20°C, 12°C in some places.